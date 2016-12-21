Central African Republic: Arbitrary killings, sexual violence cited in new UN human rights report
Displaced children seek safety with their families in a churchyard in Kaga Bandoro, Central African Republic. Photo: UNICEF/Daniel Timme 14 December 2016 – Central African Republic: Arbitrary killings, sexual violence cited in new UN human rights report Violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law in the Central African Republic , which include arbitrary killings, sexual violence and inhuman treatment, continue to plague the country, according to a United Nations report published today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC