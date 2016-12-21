Central African Republic: Arbitrary k...

Central African Republic: Arbitrary killings, sexual violence cited in new UN human rights report

Wednesday Dec 14

Displaced children seek safety with their families in a churchyard in Kaga Bandoro, Central African Republic. Photo: UNICEF/Daniel Timme 14 December 2016 – Central African Republic: Arbitrary killings, sexual violence cited in new UN human rights report Violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law in the Central African Republic , which include arbitrary killings, sexual violence and inhuman treatment, continue to plague the country, according to a United Nations report published today.

