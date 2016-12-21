Central African Conflict-Diamonds Entering Legal Supply Chain, Group Says

Conflict diamonds from the Central African Republic are crossing into neighboring Cameroon and the legal supply chain because of corruption, smuggling and poor controls, Partnership Africa Canada said. The Central African Republic, which the U.S. Geological Review ranked the world's 10th-biggest diamond producer by value four years ago, has been riven by unrest since rebels overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013.

