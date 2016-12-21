CAR Gets First Building Block in New ...

CAR Gets First Building Block in New National Army

Monday Dec 26

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian flanked by President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera , looks at military supplies at the Mpoko military base in Bangui, Oct. 31, 2016. The Central African Republic is getting a New Year's present of sorts: trained soldiers, the first in what the government hopes will be a rebuilt national army.

