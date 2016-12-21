Cameroon Enabling CAR Conflict Diamon...

Cameroon Enabling CAR Conflict Diamonds: NGO

Conflict diamonds from the Central African Republic are entering the supply chain because of poor prevention controls, non-governmental group Partnership Africa Canada alleged. Rough stones are being smuggled across the border into Cameroon and adjudged conflict-free after they receive Kimberley Process certificates, enabling them to then be exported to international markets, PAC claimed.

