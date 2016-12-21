As funds shrink, UN agency may end assistance to 150,000 in Central African Republic
Displaced children continue to smile despite toughest times at IDPs site in the fractured city of Bambari showing glimmers of hope for a peaceful future in the midst of conflict. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Cortes 22 December 2016 – Due to a lack of funding, the United Nations World Food Programme is running a risk of soon needing to halt its aid to 150,000 people in crisis-torn Central African Republic who have been displaced by violence.
