Antonio Guterres to be sworn in as UN secretary general

Monday Dec 12 Read more: CBC News

Antonio Guterres, former prime minister of Portugal who served as UN high commissioner for refugees from June 2005 to December 2015, will be sworn in as UN secretary general on Monday in New York City. A former prime minister of Portugal, Antonio Guterres, will be sworn in today as the new secretary general of the United Nations.

Chicago, IL

