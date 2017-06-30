Freedom Flag and Banner waves with pr...

Freedom Flag and Banner waves with pride, and craftsmanship

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: The Miami Herald

In 1997, she said the Florida Marlins mascot showed up out of costume during the playoffs to request a custom banner in anticipation of a World Series victory. In 2000, she helped Coconut Grove resident Ron Snizek design a "banana republic" flag that represented his feelings toward then-Miami Mayor Joe Carollo after the raid on EliA n GonzA lez's relative's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC