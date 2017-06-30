Financial Services Quarterly Report -...

Financial Services Quarterly Report - Second Quarter 2017: A New...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: JD Supra

The UK has introduced legislative changes that could reinvigorate the use of partnerships for private funds in the UK. The Legislative Reform Order 20171 , which introduces the concept of a private fund limited partnership , came into force on 6 April 2017, with the aim of modernising the partnership structure in the private fund context.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC