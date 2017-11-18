View Press Release

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Business Wire

The leading provider of global business and compliance services ranked 94 jurisdictions across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas; 1 being most complex through to 94 the least complex. The Cayman Islands came in at 94 as the least complex place for compliance from an accounting and tax perspective.

