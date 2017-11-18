VAT in UAE: How Will the New Tax Affe...

VAT in UAE: How Will the New Tax Affect Your Accounting?

Saturday Jun 10

The UAE is the third least complex jurisdiction in the world for accounting and tax compliance after the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands as the emirate emerged as a nil-tax haven with zero per cent tax, no personal tax and no limits on repatriation of capital or profits, says a latest study. TMF Group's inaugural Financial Complexity Index 2017 shows the UAE secured 92 points compared to 94 by British Virgin Islands and 93 by Cayman Islands.

Chicago, IL

