UK's Peru ambassador to succeed outgo...

UK's Peru ambassador to succeed outgoing Cayman Islands governor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office has appointed Anwar Bokth Choudhury as the next governor of the Cayman Islands. Choudhury , who is currently based in Lima as Britain's ambassador to Peru, will take up his appointment in March 2018, according to a release from the FCO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC