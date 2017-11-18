The Daily Vertical: Caymans In The Caucasus

South Ossetia is effectively becoming something of a little Switzerland -- or a little Cayman Islands -- for the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics." According to a recent report in Eurasianet, an obscure South Ossetia-based holding company called Vneshtorgservis, now controls the nine largest factories in Donetsk and the three biggest plants in Luhansk.

