Thames Water's foreign owners rinsing...

Thames Water's foreign owners rinsing dividends

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: This Is Money

Thames Water's foreign owners rinsing millions in dividends despite firm not paying corporation tax and being hit by fines Milliond of pounds have been paid out to the foreign owners of Britain's biggest water company even as it picked up almost A 29million in fines for leaks and pollution and paid no corporation tax. Thames Water rewarded investors with A 100million in dividends last year including A 26million to Australian bank Macquarie and A 10million to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, despite profits sinking 86 per cent to A 71million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC