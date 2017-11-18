Thames Water's foreign owners rinsing dividends

Thames Water's foreign owners rinsing millions in dividends despite firm not paying corporation tax and being hit by fines Milliond of pounds have been paid out to the foreign owners of Britain's biggest water company even as it picked up almost A 29million in fines for leaks and pollution and paid no corporation tax. Thames Water rewarded investors with A 100million in dividends last year including A 26million to Australian bank Macquarie and A 10million to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, despite profits sinking 86 per cent to A 71million.

