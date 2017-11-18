Scott is new chairman of KC Developme...

Scott is new chairman of KC Development Trust Fund

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Scott's election followed the decision by former chairman Woodburn "Woody" Miller, a former principal of the North Street-headquartered institution, not to seek re-election when the Trust met last April 27. According to the news release from the trust fund, Miller, a founding member and director of the KCDTF for over 30 years, has given exemplary service to Jamaica through the various organisations and boards of which he has been a member, during and after his long career as an educator. "His successor, Mr Reynold Scott, a Kingston College alumnus, is the executive chairman of the GEON Group of Companies.

Chicago, IL

