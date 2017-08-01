On August 1, 2017 The New Cayman Islands Trademark & Design Laws Will Go Into Effect
As of August 1, 2017, the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office will no longer register UK or EU trademarks but will only accept national Cayman Islands national applications. Under the new law, applications will be examined on absolute and relative grounds and published.
