MOVES-Intertrust names new capital markets head
He will oversee Intertrust's capital market solutions in the UK and Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands. Pearce worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for six years and according to his Linkedin profile was a senior EMEA structured finance originator.
