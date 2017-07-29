Learning from disappointment *Jun. 12...

Learning from disappointment *Jun. 12, 2017, 7:29 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Trinadad Express

GIVING HER BEST: Nadeen Matthews, chief digital and marketing officer, NCB Group, was the only Caribbean national named among the Young Global Leaders Class of 2017. Nadeen is the youngest female executive at the largest financial services institution and publicly traded corporation in Jamaica - the National Commercial Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC