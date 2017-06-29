Jeff Webb sentencing pushed back a fi...

Jeff Webb sentencing pushed back a fifth time

Wednesday

Sentencing for disgraced former CONCACAF strongman, Jeffrey Webb, has been pushed back yet again, this time until January next year. The 52-year-old Cayman Islands businessman, a former powerful vice-president of football's World governing body, FIFA, was expected to be sentenced July 11 but has had the date pushed back to January 24, 2008.

