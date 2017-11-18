Iowa to face Louisiana in Cayman Isla...

Iowa to face Louisiana in Cayman Islands Basketball Classic

Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Iowa to face Louisiana in Cayman Islands Basketball Classic Podhajsky 06/15/17 The Iowa men's basketball team is traveling to the Cayman Islands this fall and now they know who their first opponent will be. The Cayman Islands Basketball Classic released its brackets for the three-day tournament on Thursday, with the Hawkeyes set to square off with the University of Louisiana on Nov. 20. Iowa will play either South Dakota State or Wyoming the next day and a third game against one of Buffalo, Cincinnati, Richmond or UAB on Nov. 22. The Hawkeyes have never played the Ragin' Cajuns, who are coming off of a 21-12 season.

Chicago, IL

