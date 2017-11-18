Income Tax Department accuses NDTV of...

Income Tax Department accuses NDTV of concealing income of Rs 1600 crore

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: DNA India

In response to the press conference organised by NDTV, the central government has made it clear that Income Tax department is looking into undisclosed income of Rs 1600 crore by Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and companies controlled and associated with NDTV group. Sources say that inquires in this regard were initiated by the tax authorities in 2011 when UPA 2 was in power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC