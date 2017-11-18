Income Tax Department accuses NDTV of concealing income of Rs 1600 crore
In response to the press conference organised by NDTV, the central government has made it clear that Income Tax department is looking into undisclosed income of Rs 1600 crore by Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and companies controlled and associated with NDTV group. Sources say that inquires in this regard were initiated by the tax authorities in 2011 when UPA 2 was in power.
