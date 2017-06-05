Greenlight Re taps veteran reinsurance exec as CEO

Specialist reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, on Friday said it has hired Simon Burton as CEO, effective July 1. Mr. Burton, who will also be appointed to the company's board, will succeed Leonard Goldberg, who will step down as interim CEO but remain a member of the board. Mr. Burton previously served as CEO of SAC Re from its inception until its sale to Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. in December 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.