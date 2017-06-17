Colonel Harris to be buried in Nanny Town on July 8
Former Colonel of the Moore Town Maroon community, CLG Harris, who died on May 23, days after celebrating his 100th birthday, is to be buried on July 8 in his hometown in Portland. Harris will be buried at Nanny Bump, where Nanny, Jamaica's only national heroine, was buried, after funeral rites at the Paul's Anglican Church in Moore Town A number of leading Parliamentarians - including Cabinet ministers Olivia "Babsy" Grange, Robert Montague and Daryl Vaz, as well as opposition People's National Party General Secretary Julian Robinson, whose father is from Moore Town - are scheduled to attend the service.
