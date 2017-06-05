Cayman Islands offers money back guar...

Cayman Islands offers money back guarantee for visits interrupted by hurricanes

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC - The government of the Cayman Islands has sought to assure potential visitors that there will be no need for concern, if their visit is interrupted by inclement weather. With the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season, the Department of Tourism has issued a "Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee" that will cover the cost of cancellations and shortened trips .

