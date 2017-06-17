Cayman Islands first solar farm commi...

Cayman Islands first solar farm commissioned

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Calling the event historic, Caribbean Utilities Company president and CEO Richard Hew, along with project and government representatives, officially commissioned the Cayman Islands' first solar farm on Tuesday, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 800 homes. Hew, ministry councillor Austin Harris, project manager Emil Neef and J. Paul Morgan, CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office , each symbolically closed a switch to bring the facility online.

