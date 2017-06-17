Cayman Islands first solar farm commissioned
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Calling the event historic, Caribbean Utilities Company president and CEO Richard Hew, along with project and government representatives, officially commissioned the Cayman Islands' first solar farm on Tuesday, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 800 homes. Hew, ministry councillor Austin Harris, project manager Emil Neef and J. Paul Morgan, CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office , each symbolically closed a switch to bring the facility online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC