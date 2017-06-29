Cayman Islands FATCA/CRS Deadlines Extended

On June 22, 2017, the Cayman Islands extended deadlines relating to 2016 FATCA and Common Reporting Standard compliance, as follows: Each "Cayman Financial Institution" 1 must register with the Cayman Islands Tax Information Authority for purposes of CRS by July 31, 2017, even if it has no reporting obligations under CRS. If a Cayman Financial Institution has already registered with the TIA for purposes of FATCA, it must log-on to the Cayman FATCA/CRS reporting portal and update its registration for CRS; it cannot rely on its past FATCA registration to satisfy its registration obligation under CRS.

