Cayman airline dismisses employees involved in human smuggling case

Thursday Jun 29

Cayman Airways has dismissed three employees who were arrested nearly two years ago in connection with the smuggling of undocumented Cuban migrants into the United States. The Cayman Compass quotes a spokesperson for the airline, Olivia Scott Ramirez as saying that the three are no longer employed by the airline.

Chicago, IL

