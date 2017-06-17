Bahamas fails to renew catastrophe ri...

Bahamas fails to renew catastrophe risk policy, misses out on $32-million payout

Hubert Minnis, prime minister of Bahamas, said that the previous government failure to renew its insurance policy with Cayman Islands-based Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Segregated Portfolio Co. cost the country more than $32 million in insurance payouts, The Bahama Journal reported.

