17 Island-Theme Party Ideas From the Engage!17 Wedding Summit
Just in time for the official start of summer, the recent luxury-wedding business summit Engage!17 offered up plenty of tropical-theme party ideas, complete with mermaids, coconuts, and laid-back island vibes. Held from June 5 to 8 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Engage!17 Cayman Islands brought together wedding and event planners and professionals for a three-day conference, which was produced by Rebecca Grinnals and Kathryn Arce of Celebration, Florida-based Engaging Concepts .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BiZBash Event Style News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC