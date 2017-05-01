ZMJ, CRCI to buy Bosch's starters and generator unit for $595 million: Reuters
Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros . ZMJ, which produces auto components and coal mining machinery, said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday that it valued SG's technology and research capability, its customer base and established global sales network.
