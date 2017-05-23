Suffolk brewery St Peter's celebrates...

Suffolk brewery St Peter's celebrates record sales following success of turnaround strategy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

St Peter's Brewery, based near Bungay, has exceeded its targets, with sales at record levels and production at an all-time high, it said. The firm is currently brewing 8,000 more barrels of beer a year - or 150 more a week - that it was previously, while sales have risen year-on-year, said chief executive Steve Magnall, who devised the strategy after taking over the reins at the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC