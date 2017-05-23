Suffolk brewery St Peter's celebrates record sales following success of turnaround strategy
St Peter's Brewery, based near Bungay, has exceeded its targets, with sales at record levels and production at an all-time high, it said. The firm is currently brewing 8,000 more barrels of beer a year - or 150 more a week - that it was previously, while sales have risen year-on-year, said chief executive Steve Magnall, who devised the strategy after taking over the reins at the company.
