Stellar Loyalty Partners with Cayman Airways to Enhance the Sir...

Stellar Loyalty, the consumer relationship company with a mobile-best SaaS loyalty solution, has announced an agreement with Cayman Airways to provide the flag carrier airline of the Cayman Islands with rich capabilities to enhance its Sir Turtle Rewards program. Powered by modern technology and an innovative program design, the Sir Turtle Rewards will enhance the traveler experience and differentiate Cayman Airways.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
