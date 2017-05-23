(Soccer corruption) Disgraced Brit tr...

(Soccer corruption) Disgraced Brit transferred tainted cash via Cayman Islands

British-born Costas Takkas, 60, told US Judge Pamela K. Chen on Wednesday that he "consciously avoided knowing that these companies were giving [CONCACAF President Jeffrey] Webb money to influence his actions as a football official.' ' Webb has pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and awaits sentencing.

