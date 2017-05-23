Scottsdale launches first bullion coin from Cayman...

Scottsdale launches first bullion coi...

A new silver bullion coin for the Cayman Islands depicts the marlin. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver $1 coin has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

