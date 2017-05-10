PRG To List Furniweb On HK Stock Exch...

PRG To List Furniweb On HK Stock Exchange By Year-End

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

PRG Holdings Bhd has proposed to list its subsidiary, Furniweb Holdings Ltd, on the Growth Enterprise Market, operated by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd by year-end. Furniweb is PRG's manufacturing and manufacturing-related business unit, incorporated in the Cayman Islands on Mac 3, 2017.

Chicago, IL

