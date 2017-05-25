Plans Underway To Host 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, The ...

Plans Underway To Host 42nd Regional ...

Basseterre, St. Kitts : Plans are in train to host the 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association , which will be held in St. Kitts at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort during the period June 16-24, 2017, under the theme "Enhancing Democracy through the Use of the Parliamentary System and the Media".

