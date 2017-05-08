Ocean Rig UDW Inc., Drillships Financing Holding Inc. and Drillship...

Deadline for receipt of Term Loan Early Consent Fee has been extended to 5:00pm on the record date for determining the identity of creditors entitled to vote on the Schemes ) , an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that the "Scheme Trigger Date" as defined in the Restructuring Agreement dated March 23, 2017 has occurred. As a result of the occurrence of the Scheme Trigger Date, the deadline for completion of the financial restructuring of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries by way of schemes of arrangement under section 86 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands has automatically been extended to October 31, 2017.

