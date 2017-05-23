Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Launch of Schemes of Arrangement
Schemes of arrangement proceedings with respect to Ocean Rig UDW Inc., Drillships Financing Holding Inc. , Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc. and Drill Rigs Holdings Inc. have been launched The Scheme Companies have issued a Practice Statement Letter notifying the Scheme Creditors of their intention to apply to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for a directions hearing in relation to each Scheme Ocean Rig notifies DRH Noteholders that the deadline for the DRH Early Consent Fee available to holders who accede to the Restructuring Agreement is ) , an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it will seek orders from the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to convene meetings in relation to schemes of arrangement proposed by Ocean Rig, DFH, DOV and DRH .
