More than 170 buyers and suppliers for Jamaica International trade expo

More than 170 buyers and suppliers will converge on the tourism capital for the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition , set to take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 1-3. The Jamaica Manufacturers' Association -hosted event has gained interest from participants who will travel from the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

