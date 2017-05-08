Malawi: Oil Contracts Under Probe Ove...

Malawi: Oil Contracts Under Probe Over Corruption Allegations

Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched investigation into whether money corruptly changed hands during the rushed signing of production-sharing agreements in regard to three of Malawi's petroleum blocks just eight days before May 20 2014 elections in the country. The awarding of six petroleum exploration licences between 2012 and 2014, under the former presidencies of Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda, was fraught with controversy.

