Malawi: Oil Contracts Under Probe Over Corruption Allegations
Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched investigation into whether money corruptly changed hands during the rushed signing of production-sharing agreements in regard to three of Malawi's petroleum blocks just eight days before May 20 2014 elections in the country. The awarding of six petroleum exploration licences between 2012 and 2014, under the former presidencies of Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda, was fraught with controversy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC