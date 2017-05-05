Macron BUSTED - New documents prove h...

Macron BUSTED - New documents prove he lied about Tax Evasion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NewsTarget.com

Two days ago, an Anon on /pol/ uploaded proof of Macron's tax evasion . "Document 1" shows the Macron La Provicence LLC operating agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,057 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC