Luxembourg Lurks in Dark as Regulators Light Up Shadow Banking

Luxembourg, the home of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and of the European Union's biggest fund industry, remains in the shadows. The grand duchy didn't contribute to the Financial Stability Board's annual study of global trends and risks in shadow banking, the non-bank lending that helped trigger the 2008 credit crisis.

