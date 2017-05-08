Jamaican among four dead in Cayman crash
A 22-year-old Jamaican man and three visitors from the United Kingdom died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Grand Cayman, according to a report from Cayman 27 News online. Two others, Cayman 27 reported, remained in the hospital following the horrific crash in East End, considered the worst in Cayman's recent history.
