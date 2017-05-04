How pro-Trump trolls spread fake news...

How pro-Trump trolls spread fake news from 4chan to influence French elections

Fake news was very much a part of U.S. elections last year and now it's trickled into the French elections as well. During the presidential debate Wednesday night, Front National candidate Marine Le Pen, who runs on an anti-EU, far-right agenda, raised the allegation that the election's frontrunner, the centrist Emmanuel Macron, was engaging in tax evasion with an offshore account in the Cayman Islands.

Chicago, IL

