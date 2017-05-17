Fitch Affirms Horizon and Vertex ABCP...

Fitch Affirms Horizon and Vertex ABCP at 'F1sf'

Thursday May 11

TOKYO, May 11 Fitch Ratings has affirmed two asset-backed commercial paper programmes sponsored by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. at 'F1sf'. The programmes are the Horizon Funding Corporation ABCP programme and Vertex Funding Corporation Pte Ltd ABCP programme.

