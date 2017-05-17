Fitch Affirms Horizon and Vertex ABCP at 'F1sf'
TOKYO, May 11 Fitch Ratings has affirmed two asset-backed commercial paper programmes sponsored by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. at 'F1sf'. The programmes are the Horizon Funding Corporation ABCP programme and Vertex Funding Corporation Pte Ltd ABCP programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC