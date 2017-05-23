Deputy Speaker, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, In Cayman Islands As Part Of Election Observer Mission
Basseterre, St. Kitts : Deputy Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, is in the Cayman Islands as part of an Election Observer Mission Team to oversee the country's Polling Day, which is today, May 24, 2017. Mrs. Byron-Nisbett is part of a delegation of international officials from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association , who is in the British Overseas Territory to observe its first election in more than 50 years under the one man, one vote system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC