Deputy Speaker, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, In Cayman Islands As Part Of Election Observer Mission

Basseterre, St. Kitts : Deputy Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, is in the Cayman Islands as part of an Election Observer Mission Team to oversee the country's Polling Day, which is today, May 24, 2017. Mrs. Byron-Nisbett is part of a delegation of international officials from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association , who is in the British Overseas Territory to observe its first election in more than 50 years under the one man, one vote system.

