Controversy continues over ban on copying public records by Cayman Islands court

Tuesday May 2

By Caribbean News Now contributor GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Following a recent order approved by the chief justice of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, Anthony Smellie, prohibiting the public from making photocopies of court pleadings, three local organisations have responded to the order in what one financial commentator described as "Orwellian doublespeak", while the publisher of a financial newsletter described the action "as disgraceful, indefensible and contemptible". In a significant departure from previous practice, a notice recently posted on the door of the clerk's office, stated that the public can review the court files and take notes, but no method of copying or photographing will in future be permitted.

