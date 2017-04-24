Cheetah Mobile to rake in $60 mln

Cheetah Mobile Inc. , a leading mobile internet company that aims to provide leading apps for mobile users worldwide and connect users with personalized content on the mobile platform, today announced that Live.me Inc., the Company's 90%-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary which operates Live.me, a live video streaming application, has entered into definitive agreements to raise an aggregate of US$60 million from a group of investors, including Matrix Partners China , Evolution Media China , Gobi Partners , IDG Capital , and Welight Capital as well as Cheetah Mobile on April 28, 2017. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company directly holds approximately 70% equity interest in Live.me Inc., and retains control over the Live.me business.

