Cannimed Completes Cannabis Oil Expor...

Cannimed Completes Cannabis Oil Export To Cayman Islands

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: BioSpace

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. today announced the fulfillment of the sale of 12,960 ml of CanniMedA Oils to the Cayman Islands. The purchaser is Caribbean Medical Distributors Ltd. and is working with Professional Pharmacy Services Ltd., located in the CTMH Doctors Hospital , to initiate the dispensing of CanniMedA Oils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC