Cannimed Completes Cannabis Oil Export To Cayman Islands
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. today announced the fulfillment of the sale of 12,960 ml of CanniMedA Oils to the Cayman Islands. The purchaser is Caribbean Medical Distributors Ltd. and is working with Professional Pharmacy Services Ltd., located in the CTMH Doctors Hospital , to initiate the dispensing of CanniMedA Oils.
