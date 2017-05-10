Canadian marijuana company starts exp...

Canadian marijuana company starts exporting to Cayman Islands

Tuesday

The Canadian-based medical cannabis company CanniMed Therapeutics exported its first International shipment of cannabis oil to the Cayman Islands, as a way of testing the territory's potential as an export market.The company exported its first international shipment of cannabis oils this month, including 12,960 milliliters to a pharmacy here. The shipment makes Canada the second country, after Jamaica, to export cannabis oils to Cayman since the product was legalised here last October.

Chicago, IL

