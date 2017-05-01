BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces entering of order under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code
SAO PAULO, April 28 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, is among the largest creditors of Brazilian commodities trader Seara Ind e Com de Produtos Agropecuarios Ltda, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC