BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces ente...

BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces entering of order under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

SAO PAULO, April 28 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, is among the largest creditors of Brazilian commodities trader Seara Ind e Com de Produtos Agropecuarios Ltda, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

